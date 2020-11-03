Work on the Noodle One fire damage to start soon

Work is due to ‘start soon’ to repair the damage caused by the fire which burned Noodle One last year. This news comes with praise from Arfon’s representatives in the Senedd and Parliament, as well as Bangor’s mayor, but all three have expressed the need for a firm start date.

In Dec 2019, fire broke out in the flat above Noodle One on Bangor High Street, resulting in the permanent closure of the business and significant fire damage. All that currently remains is a scaffold supporting what was a very popular restaurant.

For nearly a year now this scaffold has stood with little sign of repair being undertaken, and has resulted in a partial closure of the high street since the fire. Many have expressed concern that this continued delay puts more and more pressure on local businesses. Yet good news may be on the way.

Siân Gwenllian, member of the Senedd for Arfon said “We have received confirmation that work will start soon.

We welcome that announcement, of course, and are keen to see rapid progress, not least because so many businesses are facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 firebreak lockdown.

Therefore, we would like to know the proposed start date as this would provide some certainty for Bangor business owners who are facing a huge reduction in customer numbers and a serious loss of income.”

The proposed work would demolish nos. 164 and 166 on Bangor high street. Given the level of fire damage to these buildings, this is the safest option according to the contractors Evans Wolfenden Partnership (EWP). The demolition will require a 200-tonne mobile crane and stabilisers if it is to be carried out effectively, as risks are posed to the machine by ‘underground utility services, of various ages and conditions, together with property basements and a history of poor ground conditions’.

Gwenllian noted “The company has emphasised that Public Safety is driving every decision they take, and I appreciate and respect that.

However, we are in the midst of an extremely difficult period for businesses, and they need assurance and stability.”

It is clear that voices across the region would like to see the work commence soon and be carried out effectively.

Hywel Williams, MP for Arfon said,

“Local traders work extremely hard to keep their stores going under normal circumstances. Covid-19 has put extra pressure on retailers which they can ill-afford at this time.

“We’ve been calling for a firm timetable for work to begin on demolishing the affected building so that preparations can be made to reopen the high street as soon as is practically possible.

“Progress on remedying the situation has stalled. Bangor traders deserve some certainty and an indication that things are progressing.”

Mayor John Wyn Williams appeared equally concerned about the ongoing delay, adding:

‘‘It’s about time. Local businesses have been patient, extremely so. The least they deserve is assurance.

Evidently, I welcome the announcement that work will start soon, and I hope that this promise to the people of Bangor will be upheld!”