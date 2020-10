The rules that were put in place for the City of Bangor’s localised lockdown have been overridden by the new ‘firebreak’ lockdown rules for Wales. The regulations set by the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, will come into play at 6pm on Friday, October 23rd, and will mean that as soon as the Firebreak Lockdown begins, the local lockdown in Bangor City will end.

Find more information about the new rules surrounding the Firebreak lockdown here.