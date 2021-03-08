The Financial Calculator for You! HP10bii+

A wise man once said, there is no greater blessing than a financial calculator. That man was not Socrates, nor Aristotle. But me – humble business student, Paul Christophersen.

Here I sit, tears streaming down my face as I stare in orgasmic ecstasy at my Hp10bii +. These are tears of joy, tears of emphatic victory as I know: this is my greatest purchase.

The Hp10bii+ is the gold standard in financial calculation.

Many of my peers struggle to quickly calculate bond values, annuities and cash flow analyses. Their diminutive little brains muddle through textbook after textbook. Pudgy hands covered in ink as they fail once again. Reduced to a cowering mess, the time value of money has bested them.

Most would give up at this stage, transfer to forestry or BSc knitwear. But I have the Hp10bii +. That’s right, the plus edition. What this plus adds to my calculator I do not know. But what I do know is that I exude prestige and confidence as I remove the chrome finished device from its handy holster. I could be describing a firearm.

But don’t worry, I can’t commit armed robbery in Bar Uno with a calculator. I would need a gun.

Classes become a breeze as the simple operation and benign learning curve ease me into academic success. Five bleepy bloopy press presses give me complex discounting in seconds.

If you are a student and want to check or complete financial problems more easily, I would recommend this device. At £25 it is cheaper and simpler than rival models. 5/5

(Seren/Paul Christophersen share no association to Hewlett Packard, any endorsement bears no sponsorship. This is not a paid advertisement)