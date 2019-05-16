BREAKING: Bangor University Appoint New Vice-Chancellor

Professor Iwan Davies has been appointed by Bangor University Council today as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Davies is set to start on the first of September, and will be the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Professor Graham Upton, the Interim Vice-Chancellor, will continue in post until then.

Davies, a fluent Welsh speaker, has spoken of his excitement to start life at Bangor University.

“Bangor University is unique in terms of its location and history, as well as its research and teaching strengths which underpin an outstanding student experience.”

Davies added: “I look forward to build on these strengths to create a strong, confident Civic University which not only serves Bangor and its region, but is also genuinely transformational for Wales and the world.”

The decision to appoint a new Vice-Chancellor comes after Professor John G. Hughes resigned from the post in December 2018.

Professor Davies is currently Senior Pro-Vice Chancellor for Swansea University, and was interviewed for the Vice-Chancellor of Swansea but was unsuccessful.

Davies led the development of a new £450 Science and Innovation Campus, as well as the Welsh Language Strategy for the university.

He is also a graduate of Aberystwyth, Cambridge and Cardiff Universities.