Bangor University Hosts UniBrass’ Debut In Wales

For the first time in history, Unibrass was hosted in Wales at Bangor University on 2nd February 2019.

Unibrass, the University Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was organised by current students and alumni of Bangor University supported by the UniBrass Foundation; a charity set up to aid the development of the contest and to encourage students to continue playing in brass bands throughout university.

The contest saw 21 bands from universities across the UK compete in two sections; the UniBrass Trophy and the UniBrass Shield. Each band had to perform an entertaining 20 minute set in hope to be crowned champion by the adjudicators.

Speaking about the event, UniBrass Chair Sam Hartharn-Evans said:

“We’re really pleased to bring this exciting festival of brass banding to Bangor, and we hope the local community show their support for the event and brass banding at universities by attending the contest, the gala concert and our free public workshop.”

The free workshop was hosted by musicians from the Corps of Army Music and was open to brass and percussion players of all ages from Grade 3 upwards. It concluded with a performance in Pontio’s Theatr Bryn Terfel during a break in the UniBrass Trophy.

The day concluded with a Gala Concert from Tredegar Town Band, who were Band Cymru champions in 2016. The concert was a celebration of brass banding, and paid homage to the band’s Welsh roots and UniBrass’ debut in Wales.