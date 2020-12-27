Five reasons why Romania should be on your traveling wish list for 2021

Natural sculpture in Romanian mountains, photo from personal archive

As we approach the end of the year, we might begin to think of places we want to visit in 2021. There are so many options, so many places to see, but let me tell you why you should consider this small unpopular country your first destination for 2021: Romania.

Romania is a country filled with well-preserved history. The culture, iconic landmarks and beautiful landscapes make it a unique destination, you are promised to enjoy. Here are some must-see attractions.

Danube Delta

The Danube Delta is one of the biggest and well-preserved deltas in all of Europe, with 23 ecosystems that are home to a huge number of plants and wildlife. Located in the Dobrogea region, this delta is a meandering system of waterways that originate from the Black Sea. More than 300 species of birds and 45 species of fish cohabitate in this extraordinary 5,165 square kilometres place, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit during the springtime to avoid the mosquitoes, and don’t miss a fabulous sunset over the river. Accommodation is usually very cheap and picturesque, provided by locals who also cook the best fish broth of all times.

Painted Monasteries

Religion plays a vital part in Romanians’ lives, and this can be seen not only in the kindness of their hearts but also in the architecture. Romania has a huge number of churches and monasteries, but some of them are real architectural jewels. The painted monasteries from Bucovina, north-eastern area of Romania, are truly one-of-a-kind sights. The exterior walls of a handful of monasteries were painted in colourful frescoes in the 15th and 16th centuries. The scenes feature masterpieces of saints, prophets, Jesus, angels, demons, heaven, hell, originally meant to make the stories of the Bible available to all the surrounding villages. The churches are now listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Bran Castle

Yeah, THE Dracula castle. The strong but elegant Bran Castle, which dates to 1377, is so well-known because of its associations with a certain vampire – the medieval hilltop castle has been marketed as Bram Stoker’s inspiration for Dracula’s castle. Unluckily, the claim to notoriety may be deceptive because quite a few other castles in the country have linked themselves to Stoker’s famous vampire. Bran Castle sits on the border of Transylvania and Wallachia and is open as a museum showing art and furniture collected by Queen Marie, who called the castle her home in 1920.

Sarmizegetusa Regia

Archaeologically, this region was the capital in the period of the Dacian settlement and was the base of its military, religious, and political happenings. Today, the site is a mysterious site of ancient history situated in the Orastie Mountains and one of Romania’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Located on top of a mountain at an elevation of 1,200 meters, the historic area is filled with centuries-old ruins. Surrounded by beautiful, natural views, Sarmizegetusa Regia is a great place to spend a quiet, thoughtful afternoon. You can also learn a lot about history here!

Bucharest

The capital city of Romania and a very chic place to visit! The city centre is full of life, pubs and clubs, but also great architecture and historic points waiting to be discovered. It was named ‘’the small Paris’’ because the buildings and streets resemble the capital of France. You can visit the Palace of the Parliament, a monument of the communist era, or numerous art museums to really unwind and get inspired. Dining and wining might make you fall in love, not only because Romanian cuisine is delicious, but also because prices are very convenient!