Period Subscription Boxes: Tried and Tested

Featured Image Credit: Freda

Did you know the average woman goes through approximately 15,000 period products in her lifetime, and it will cost her around £18,000 in total!

Your Period, Time of Month, Mother Nature, Aunt Flo, Lady Time, Bloody Mary, Crimson Tide, or whatever it is you call it, is something that many of us girls dread. They can be uncomfortable, expensive, and unpredictable, which is why we never want to be caught short without having a good supply of period products readily available to us. We all have different preferences to the brands and styles we like, but whatever it is you prefer, these period subscription boxes have got you covered!

Affordable, sustainable, and delivered straight to your door, here are my top picks for period subscription boxes available online…

Here We Flo

Here We Flo use natural, plant-based, biodegradable and hypoallergenic materials like organic cotton and bamboo to make all their products, which appealed to me since a lot of period products on the market use a lot of plastic. In fact, there is the equivalent of 4 plastic bags in every single sanitary towel! Here We Flow products are also all certified vegan & cruelty-free by The Vegetarian Society and PETA.

They sent me: 8 regular and 6 super tampons with applicators, 8 regular and 6 super tampons without applicators, 24 bamboo liners and 15 winged and ultra-thin bamboo pads. All the products worked well and I had no leaks! I also love how the packaging of the products look, the tampons literally look like they’re in a tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream!

Here We Flo products can be found in stores, but also in a subscription range that comes in cute, pink, letterbox-friendly boxes. With the price including shipping, that means there’s no need to run to the shops when you’ve forgotten to buy tampons! They can be set at the frequency of your choice so you never run out again, ideal if you’re like me and disorganized AF!

Here We Flow also donate menstrual products to fight period poverty in the UK through organisations like St. Mungo’s and Bloody Good Period, who provide period products to refugees, asylum seekers and homeless people.

Organyc

The clue is in the name with this brand! Organyc sent me a subscription box that included their: Night Pads Heavy Flow, Day Pads Moderate Flow, Liners, Non-Applicator Tampons in regular, super, and super plus; Compact Applicator Tampons in regular, super, and super plus; Cardboard Applicator Tampons in regular and super – and I was so impressed with them all!

Organyc uses 100% certified organic cotton in both their pads and tampons, and no products contain plastics, chemicals, bleach or SAP’s. They also have two types of subscription boxes available: Go with the Flow & Build Your Own.

Go with the Flow – designed for women who are not 100% sure what products to add to their subscription box, and they have created 9 different boxes to match each flow that women can pick from.

Build Your Own – you can build your own subscription box and make it as unique to you as your own period. This option allows you to add a range of absorbencies and products.

Both subscription boxes have been designed to fit through your letterbox and have no branding on the outer box. You can also decide when you would like the box to be sent and how often. Perfect!

Fempowered

Fempowered supports projects run by WaterAid throughout the world to help combat period stigmas and create a future where everyone has access to clean water and decent toilets, meaning everyone can have a period with dignity. From basic menstrual hygiene workshops and helping young people and their families learn about periods, to building safe, accessible toilets and creating access to clean water. Every action means more girls and young people are able to reach their full potential.

You can also be a part of the Fempowered movement to help grow and reach the ambition of empowering women all over the world through purchasing these eco-friendly, organic cotton products, which come in biodegradable packaging and there is no unnecessary plastic waste.

100% of the profits from every box sold goes to supporting WaterAid projects to help women, girls, and everyone everywhere who has a period to live their lives without limitations – how fab is that!

Nuflo

Nuflo have a range of products, from single-use organic pads and tampons to menstrual cups and reusable cotton-cloth pads. Nuflo sent me their top pick for students which is the duo pack of a menstrual cup and a cloth panty liner. These are reusable and medical-grade products that have a one-off cost of £20 – and will last you for years, making it cost-effective and environmentally friendly! I got the Size A in the cup which is for women who haven’t given birth vaginally, however, there are other sizes available. I also tried out some of Nuflo’s single-use products of organic plastic-free cotton single-use pads and tampons.

P.s. If you needed another reason to order from Nuflo – they also partner with charities in the UK and Kenya to directly provide period products to women and girls who need it!

Freda

Freda send their subscription boxes out quarterly rather than monthly, to lessen their environmental impact even further! Freda products contain no chemicals, without compromise on protection or comfort – the tampons are made of 100% certified organic cotton and are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals and synthetic fibres commonly found in tampons, whilst the pads contain 100% eco-friendly and renewable materials.

Callaly

Callaly’s small period subscription box contains a wide selection of products to use at all stages of your period. All the products use 100% organic cotton and no hard plastic applicators which is ideal. The box delivered was small, cute and had enough supplies in it for my whole period.

Callaly also sell an amazing ‘tampliner’ product, which is something you’ve probably never heard of before now! Tampliners have three parts: an organic cotton tampon, an organic cotton mini-liner, and a virtual applicator that connects the two, giving you extra protection from awkward leaks!

When you buy your first box with Callaly, you also get 50% off!