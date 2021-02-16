Pancake Perfection: The UK’s Favourite Toppings Revealed

I don’t know about you but I am so excited about Pancake Day! Held on 16th February this year, Pancake Day (or Shrove Tuesday) is a time to show off your culinary skills in the form of pancake tossing and batter making. In order to prepare for Easter, it was common practice for Christians to use up ingredients that they had in their cupboards before fasting for 40 days as part of Lent – mixing together leftover milk, eggs and fatty foods led to the creation of pancake batter and thus Pancake Day was born!

Pancake toppings can be a very controversial topic among family and friends alike, with debates over the best flavour occurring around February and March each and every year. But have you ever wondered what the UK’s favourite pancake topping is? A survey conducted by Parkdean Resorts in 2020 could provide you with the answer, rendering some very interesting results. Check out the survey below and see how your favourite stacked up against the competition:

The nation’s favourite toppings

1) Lemon and sugar – 34%

2) Maple syrup – 14%

3) Strawberries and cream – 12%

4) Nutella – 12%

5) Banana – 6%

6) Treacle – 5%

7) Ice cream – 5%

8) Mixed berries – 4%

9) Caramel – 4%

10) Whipped cream – 4%

It’s official – lemon and sugar is the UK’s ultimate pancake topping, with all of the cities surveyed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2020 selecting this as their most popular pancake variety. However, the story is very different in Scotland, with both Edinburgh and Glasgow preferring maple syrup on their pancakes. The study also revealed that lemon and sugar could have some rivalry in the future as Nutella spread proved a popular topping among those aged 18-24. Is your favourite on the list? Head on over to our Instagram (@serenfoodanddrink) to get involved in the debate.

Check out the recipe below to make some flippin’ good pancakes not only to treat yourself, but also to prove to your family and friends that your favourite pancake topping is the best!

Basic Pancake Recipe (inspired by BBC Good Food)

Makes 12 pancakes

You will need:

– 100g plain flour

– 2 large eggs

– 300ml milk

– 1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil, plus a little extra for frying

– Your favourite topping

Method:

1) Put the flour, eggs, milk and 1 tbsp of oil into a bowl or large jug and whisk to a smooth batter. Leave your mixture to rest for 30 minutes if you have the time (this will make your pancakes lighter and fluffier).

2) Put a small splash of oil in a frying pan and put this on a medium heat.

3) When hot, pour approximately a sixth of the mixture into the frying pan and cook for 1 minute on each side until golden.

Would you like to write for Seren’s Food and Drink section? Send an email to food@seren.bangor.ac.uk to get involved!