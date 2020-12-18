My top cafes and restaurants of the year

Photo by stu spivack (CC BY-SA 2.0)

This year I have made the most out of going out for dinner and popping out for a coffee every time I could! The months of being deprived of sitting in a café were painful, so here is a list of the places I have tried this year at the beginning and end of the year.

First, my favourite place to go for coffee is ‘The Coffee Hut’ in Llangefni, the perfect place for a cup of coffee! They cater for allergies, which is one of the most important things about a café to me. They make the best milkshakes and sell some great gluten-free cakes. The best item in the shop for me is the lemon drizzle cake and the gluten-free sausage roll. I would recommend it especially if you have allergies.

Once again a perfect place for allergy-friendly food, Voltaire. I love Voltaire for the variation of vegan food that they have, especially their desserts, it is usually impossible to find a good tasting vegan dessert but not at Voltaire! They have an amazing tasting brownie with vegan cream. They have also got the best side dish called ‘Cauli Wings’ which are the best item on the menu in my opinion. They also do takeaway and have a beautiful restaurant with candles and pretty fairy lights, with both formal and comfy seating. The service there is excellent with really sweet people who work there.

Liverpool cat café was one of my favourite cafes this year. I ventured out to Liverpool in February to the Cat cafe. It was a lovely experience, booking the birthday package with a free drink and cake. They had some gluten-free options in cake and some dairy alternative kinds of milk. Cats, coffee, and cuddles, What more can you ask for?

The Clio lounge, another one of my favourite places to go for a meal or a coffee and cake. They have a great range of allergy-friendly foods. Some of my favourite items on the menu are:

Sherbet lemonade

Raspberry lemonade

Carrot cake

Vegan beyond burger

Tapas meatballs

I have been to The Clio Lounge many times and it has become a regular dining place for me. I love this restaurant because of the music, lights and seating too, this makes the atmosphere calming and comforting, a lovely place for a chilled or a fancy meal, very versatile.

Trattoria 51. This was one of the best places that I have dined this year, they had an amazing dairy/gluten-free pepperoni pizza, one of the best pizzas I’ve ever eaten. This was a great fancy but homely restaurant in Liverpool with excellent service and very lovely people. Great for an Italian meal, and is easily one of my favourite Italian restaurants. The environment was comforting and warm with plenty of staff who were happy to help, it wasn’t too busy especially for valentines day.