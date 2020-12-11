Bundles of Festive Cheer: Supermarkets Offer Christmas Dinner in a Box

With 25th December fast approaching, it’s time for the festivities to begin! According to a recent survey carried out by YouGov in collaboration with Yahoo, 3 in 4 Brits look forward to stuffing their faces on Christmas Day with mince pies, chocolate stocking fillers and of course, a traditional Christmas dinner. But if it’s too much effort for you to prepare a feast on the big day, why not try out a hassle-free alternative? Three of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have got you covered, offering Christmas dinner bundles with all the trimmings and minimal stress. To find out what’s included and the prices for each bundle, keep on reading.

ASDA

The cheapest of our festive bundles, ASDA’s Frozen Christmas Dinner is the best option for any of you on a budget. At only £1.86 per head, this bundle includes the Christmas dinner essentials: a bacon topped turkey joint, pork sage and onion stuffing balls, ready to roast parsnips, shredded mixed cabbage and the nation’s favourite roast dinner trimming, crispy roast potatoes. Unfortunately, Christmas favourites such as pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce are not included in this deal, but for £14.90 you can’t really go wrong. Click here to check it out for yourself.

Tesco

Coming in at £35 for two people, Tesco’s Christmas dinner bundle is certainly more expensive than ASDA’s offering, but instead of one course (ie: the Christmas dinner) you get two, as well as a bottle of fizz to enjoy. The main meal consists of nine yummy items from Tesco’s finest range: British turkey breast fillet wrapped in streaky bacon, goose fat roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, sage and onion stuffing, Yorkshire puddings and vegetables, as well as cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. Christmas pudding with French brandy sauce is on offer for pudding – the perfect way to finish up a delicious Christmas Day feast. And throughout the meal, why not have a tipple of Premier Cru Champagne whilst pulling the Christmas crackers included in this bundle? £17.50 per person really isn’t that bad for what sounds like the best Christmas dinner ever! Find out more by clicking here.

Tesco is also launching a vegan version of their Christmas Dinner Box for Two. For the same price as their non-vegan offering, you can get your hands on a ‘Wicked Kitchen Wellington’, meat-free cocktail bangers, sage and onion stuffing balls, onion gravy, cranberry sauce and yummy veg. Mini Christmas puddings and vegan brandy sauce are included in the box for dessert, and the Premier Cru Champagne featured in the standard Christmas Dinner Box is also featured as a part of this deal. Click here to find out more.

Morrisons

Morrisons’ ‘Festive Feast with The Best Trimmings’ serves four people and costs £12.50 per head – a good mid-range option for those of you that want a treat without splashing the cash. 16 items are included in this box – 9 items for the main course with a few additional treats to tuck into after your roast dinner, all from Morrisons’ ‘The Best’ range. Items include: British turkey parcel, pigs in blankets, and sage and onion stuffing balls, with turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a selection of seasoned vegetables (including Brussels sprouts – either a blessing or a curse depending on your dietary preferences!). To finish there is a yule log for those of you that have a sweet tooth, or cheese, crackers and fruity chutney for savoury-lovers. Want to check it out? Click here.

Would you like to write for Seren’s Food and Drink section? Send an email to food@seren.bangor.ac.uk to get involved!