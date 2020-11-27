Food-inspired Gifts for This Festive Season

Image by Donald Trung

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the Holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gift ideas for your wonderful friends and family. If your loved one is a bit of a foodie (like me), I’m sure that they would enjoy a tasty festive treat this Christmas. There really are plenty of places to pick up your food gifts, including Amazon, Yumbles, notonthehighstreet.com and many more online and in-store options. Whether you’re planning on buying a food-inspired gift for someone else, or a treat for yourself, check out our recommendations of yummy food gifts for this festive season.

TheVeganKind Christmas Selection Box

We’re kicking off our round up of Christmas treats with this delicious hamper by TheVeganKind. Including delicious chocolate, indulgent sweets and Christmassy candy canes, this little box of goodies is sure to keep the vegan in your life content this festive season. For only £14.39, this box is fantastic value for a taste of luxury and will be delivered within 2-3 working days if the order is placed in the UK. Check out this Christmas selection box now, as well as other gift offerings available by TheVeganKing: Click here.

Virginia Hayward Christmas Letterbox Festive Gift

Don’t let Miss Rona stop you from buying your loved ones a food-inspired gift this Christmas. You can order this postal carton of little festive gifts to be delivered straight to your recipient via their letterbox for only £16.50. Including fudge, peanuts and chocolatey treats, this gift is perfect for those who like to eat both sweet and savoury foods. And to make it even better, Virginia Hayward use environmentally friendly packaging wherever possible, meaning this festive treat won’t be having a significant impact on the ecological footprint. Click here to check out this gift for yourself.

Prestige Hampers Cheese and Wine Basket

This gift is perfect for any cheese and wine lover! Complete with a country basket, this collection of delicious waxed cheeses and fine red wine is sure to delight those who like the finer things in life. This gift is currently £29.99, and you can even add your own card for an extra £3.99 to make this gift more personal. Interested? Click here to visit the Prestige Hamper website.

Lakeland Teacup & Saucer Wicker Hamper

This hamper is an amazing gift for any afternoon tea fans, and is even suitable for vegetarians. This gift comprises teacup and saucer-shape wicker basket (reusable of course), cake, biscuits, jam and tea. All that you’d need to add to this gift are scones and sandwiches, and then you’ve got your very own afternoon tea set. This festive treat currently retails for £19.99, which really isn’t a bad price for such an adorable gift set. Check it out now: Click here.

123Hampers Gluten Free Goodies

Do you know anyone that requires gluten-free food this Christmas? This hamper is perfect for those steering clear from gluten, and contains yummy treats such as biscuits, jam, crisps and elderflower presse. Currently you can get your hands on this hamper for £30, which comes in a gorgeous red check kraft hamper tray. Click here to buy yours now.

BBC Good Food Gingerbread Stained Glass Biscuits

If you want to make your gift more personal, why not try your hand at baking? These gingerbread biscuits are the perfect present for friends and family, are easy to make, and only cost 10p per serving. The best thing is, the dough can be kept in the fridge for up to 7 days or can be frozen for 3 months, meaning all you have to do is chill the dough until it is firm enough to roll out (and until you want to bake the biscuits of course!). Click here for this festive recipe.

Oxfam Food for a Family

This charity gift card is such a lovely way to give the gift of food, water, shelter, warmth and support to those facing conflict or disaster. A charity gift card can be sent to your friend, relative or colleague, and can be personalised by adding your own unique message. For only £10, you can provide food for a family that needs it most. To read about how this gift works in action in places like Yemen and to make your own purchase, head on over to the Oxfam online shop now: Click here.

Create Your Own Hamper

Are our food gift ideas not taking your fancy? Skint Dad gives the run-down of how to design a luxury hamper for little effort and for a lower cost than those available from Fortnum and Mason (if you didn’t know, you can expect to pay well over £300 for one of their jam-packed hampers!). The best bit about designing your own hamper is that you can cater for any dietary requirements, and select your recipients favourite treats to include inside. To find out where to source your DIY hamper kit, and what sorts of items to include in your custom hamper, click here.

