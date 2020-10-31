Trick or Treat Yourself: Recipes You Must Try this Spooky Season

I think we can all agree that 2020 has been quite a scary year, and with Halloween just around the corner, it doesn’t look like it’s calming down anytime soon. Although celebrations will be different from any other year due to COVID-19 restrictions, there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate by rustling up some Halloween-inspired treats (within your household bubble of course). Have a go at these tasty recipes, which are guaranteed to leave you coming back for more!

Pumpkin Punch and More

If you’re looking for a beverage to accompany your terrifying treats then look no further. Tesco have got you covered for Halloween drinks, with everything from boozy, Caribbean-inspired ‘Pumpkin Punch’ to ‘Blood Lemonade with Floating Teeth’ (a non-alcoholic beverage certainly not for the faint hearted!). Head on over to their webpage for more spine-chilling drinks inspiration: Click here

Ghost Pizza Bagels

I can guarantee this recipe is bound to leave you and your household bubble seriously spooked! The fantastic thing about this recipe is that it can be adapted for any dietary preferences/requirements, and it is also super fun and easy to make. It only takes 20 minutes total to construct and bake these boo-tiful bagels, making it a party essential. Check out the recipe to find out more: Click here

Dracula Dentures

This recipe is perfect for those of you with more of a sweet tooth! Just grab some cookie dough, marshmallows and a couple of other bits and you’ll be on your way to making some fangtastic treats for your Halloween celebrations. This recipe yields 12 ‘Dracula Dentures’, but you can always adapt the recipe to make more. Check it out now: Click here

Healthy Halloween Nachos

This one is for all the healthy eaters and vegans out there! These super cute bat-shaped nachos will keep you and your household bubble munching away for hours. BBC Good Food recommend pairing these with homemade sweetcorn salsa and fresh guacamole for a Mexican twist: Click here

Gluten Free Halloween Cupcakes

This cupcake recipe by Sarah Howells of The Gluten Free Blog gives a fun and friendly twist to a traditionally terrifying time. These gluten-free cupcakes are super easy to make, and can be adapted to make them free of anything as well as gluten. See how tasty they are for yourself: Click here

If you have a recipe suggestion, or if you would like to contribute to this section, send an email to food@seren.bangor.ac.uk for your chance to be featured in future issues! Also be sure to send us pictures if you have a go at any of the recipes from this article – we can’t wait to see what you come up with!