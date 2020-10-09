The Ultimate Student Recipe Guide

Image Credit (left to right): ‘cyclonebill’ (CC 2.0), ‘Takeaway’ (CC 3.0), ‘Pixy’ (CC0)

So, the first couple of weeks of uni have passed and everyone is starting to settle back into the routine of feeling stressed beyond belief, particularly those in their final year of study. More than ever, it is important to look after your health in order to keep yourself feeling as fresh as a daisy, by ditching those overpriced takeaway pizzas and ready meals for more nutritious alternatives. Use this ultimate student recipe guide to help you impress your flatmates and cook up a storm in the kitchen!

Wraps

Who doesn’t love a good wrap? Choose your favourite wrap fillings and have a Mexican night with friends; accompany your meal with cheesy nachos and potato wedges for a hassle-free tea. Personally, I love a chicken wrap with some salad and mayonnaise but the options are endless. The great thing about this recipe is that anyone can eat it – adapt your fillings to suit your dietary requirements or restrictions. Why not have a cold wrap for lunch the next day?

TIP: If you like a chicken wrap like me, buy some Nando’s sauce and pour it over the chicken breast prior to cooking. Simply cook the chicken breast in the oven per packet instructions and enjoy a wrap that is sure to leave your taste buds tingling!

Chicken, Leek and Ham Pie

Honestly, this meal feels like such a treat at uni. I absolutely love the Hairy Bikers diet recipe (I know it says diet but it tastes amazing!). I tend to batch cook this pie and then freeze some of the filling to eat later on in the week. This recipe is a bit more challenging but is fantastic for anyone who wants to expand upon their culinary skills or impress in the kitchen – click here for the recipe

Spaghetti Bolognese

This classic Italian recipe is a staple in any student diet. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, spaghetti bolognese is a super easy recipe that you should definitely have a go at. You can’t exactly go wrong with a diced onion, beef mince/quorn, chopped tomatoes and a bit of stock. Check out this super easy recipe from Nosh Books – click here for the recipe

TIP: Cooking a few portions of bolognese to freeze will save you time and money in the long run. Defrost a portion of bolognese for those nights where you can’t be bothered to cook, or when you need to eat quickly. Bellissimo!

Quiche

This is a fantastic recipe for any meat-lovers, pescatarians or veggies out there! Quiche is such an easy dish to make and can be any flavour that your heart desires. Some of my favourite quiches include: salmon and broccoli, cheese, bacon and onion and spinach and red pepper. If you’re looking for a tasty meal without the extra calories, I would highly recommend making a crustless quiche. Check out the simple recipe for the basics of making a quiche, and then adapt the recipe to suit your taste – click here for the recipe

Chilli Con Carne

Another yummy and freezable meal! Have a go at cooking a chilli con carne as per the BBC Good Food recipe. This meal is another one of my favourites, especially when accompanied with some cheese and rice. You could also make this meal vegetarian, by swapping out the beef mince for a quorn substitute. Be sure to leave your chilli simmering on the hob for a while (supervised of course) to get the best flavour possible – click here for the recipe

Satay Sweet Potato Curry

This one is for all the vegans out there! A healthy and delicious recipe, this curry is bound to keep your taste buds tingling for hours. I have personally never tried this recipe, but the images on the BBC Good Food website of this dish are making me hungry. Just be sure to check that the curry paste required for this recipe is vegetarian/vegan when you pick it up in the supermarket – click here for the recipe

If you have a recipe suggestion, send an email to food@seren.bangor.ac.uk for your chance to be featured in future issues.