Photos by (from left): PickPik (CC0), Pxfuel (CC0). Edited using BeFunky Inc.
Freshers Week is finally here, and although this year is a bit different to normal, there’s no reason why we still can’t have a good time with our flatmates. Drown your coronavirus-related sorrows with September’s Cocktail of the Month – ‘Pandemic Punch’. This is the perfect pitcher-style drink for a night in with friends, or for those who have a bit of a sweet tooth.
Pandemic Punch – (Inspired by Laura of Seacoast Moms) – makes 1 pitcher jug
Photo by Pxfuel (CC0)
You will need:
- 1 bottle of white wine
- 1 can of Sprite
- 350ml of lemonade
- 2 Lemons (sliced)
- 250g of Frozen Berries
- 40g of Sugar
1) Mix wine, lemonade, fruit and sugar in a pitcher jug.
2) Cover and refrigerate overnight.
3) Add sprite and serve over ice.
For those of you looking for a non-alcoholic alternative, why not try this booze-free Mojito?
Mojito Mocktail (inspired by BBC Good Food) – makes 2 glasses
Photo by PickPik (CC0)
You will need:
- 1 tbsp sugar
- Small bunch of Mint
- 3 Limes, juiced
- Soda Water
- Crushed Ice
1) Muddle the sugar with the mint leaves using a small bowl and the end of a rolling pin.
2) Put a handful of crushed ice into 2 tall glasses. Divide the lime juice between the glasses with the mint mix. Top up with soda water.