Anglesey’s Best Kept Secret: Beachcomber Bar and Grill

Benllech is home to the pearl of North Wales: The Beachcomber Bar and Grill. This hidden gem is rated 4 and a half stars on TripAdvisor, and my god it really is worth it! Located on Bangor Road, Tyn-Y-Gongl, LL74 8TF, the Beachcomber combines Spanish style tapas alongside local produce. Its grill section is mouth-watering and the pizza to die for! Portions are fit for a family of four per dish so you won’t be leaving hungry.

I opted on the garlic bread and olives for starters and I was not disappointed. A mixture of green and black olives bathed in oils and herbs are a refreshing palate cleanser. The other starter of garlic bread was a full-size pizza, freshly baked with the option of adding cheese and chilli, makes for a delicious and filling starter. Portion size of just the olives and garlic bread was practically enough for myself and my parents, then came out the mains.

I opted on their ‘Espetada’. Watching this dish arrive to the table was a sight for sore eyes. Handcrafted with elegance, perfectly balanced on texture and colour. I was in love and I hadn’t even taken a bite! This ‘Espetada’ had already become my new obsession and quite rightly so as it was tailored to my liking! Ordering the dish is a maze in itself: Essentially, it is a hanging skewer with an option of 3 meats: Chicken, Lamb, Rib Eye Steak, served alongside either homemade flatbread with salad or on the skewer salad, home-made coleslaw, and yet another choice of either alioli or mint yoghurt. A seriously personalised dish.

My choice? The lamb hanging skewer accompanied by salad, home-made coleslaw, and mint yoghurt. My god. Now every night I dream of having this glorious dish again. I cannot recommend Beachcomber Bar and Grill more!