How Lockdown Made Me Present More Alternatively: A Personal Essay

On the other hand though, the lack of social exposure, and with it all the pressure to conform that comes with it, weakened its grip on me. Not being around people who I suspect would not be a fan of some of my more alternative looks meant that there was no reason anymore for me not to try them. I’ve never been someone who let what other people thought of me stop me from doing what I want too much but it is foolish to assume that I was completely immune to any social pressure or beauty standards. And thus, alone in my bedroom, I felt empowered to try out a range of alternative make up looks, as well as experimenting with edgier and more masculine styles, some of them as part of cosplaying male characters (with fake facial hair and everything). I don’t think I would have leaned so far into it if I would have been more concerned with whether people thought I was pretty or attractive.

I was not surprised to hear of so many people (mainly on TikTok) that during the lockdowns felt less pressured by gender norms and discovered that they wanted to present less in line with their assigned gender or use different pronouns or outright realised that they are not, in fact, cisgender.

While I’m not a psychiatrist, I also believe that the fact that I intuitively started presenting edgier (as opposed to just generally less conforming) could very well be a manifestation of the desire to be stronger and scarier in the face of a difficult, intimidating year where being soft and appealing just didn’t cut it.

Considering all this I think this might be one of the very few things about the often heartbreaking isolation and difficult situations we have all gone through in the last year that is, ultimately, beautiful. I believe I have learned a couple things about myself and how I want to be seen and I cannot wait to fully re-enter society more in line with that and with a newfound confidence.