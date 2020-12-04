Fashion’s Somewhat Sustainable Gift Guide 2020

How time flies when everything is suddenly different and then nothing really changes for months at a time, am I right? It is indeed, not that long until Christmas and I cannot be the only one who already feels overwhelmed when it comes to gift shopping. Instead of further lining Jeff Bezos´ pocket, why not check out these small businesses or sustainable fashion gift ideas?

Find some Second-Hand treasures … Online

With many of us still trying to limit store visits to a minimum, there are many great options for browsing thousands of second-hand and vintage items online. Oxfam, for example, has its own online shop. Other exciting options include Depop, Asos´Vintage Section, Etsy, Thrift+ and Beyond Retro. If you know your giftee well enough to shop clothes for them, this could lead you to the perfect unique Christmas present.

Ethical Fashion Brands

While the large-scale production of clothing seldom can be completely sustainable, there are brands that are more committed to offsetting the impact their production has on the environment and who try to produce their products ethically. One of these is Lucy and Yak, mainly known for their colourful overalls and boiler suits. A great pick for that friend with that alternative, booksy vibe.

Santa does DIY

A great way to show your friends and family that you really care about them and a way to ensure a product is made ethically is simply to make it yourself. There are great DIYs out there for all skills and skill levels. Maybe you´ll be inspired by last year´s articles “Make Your Own Festive Headbands” and “Make your own Spooky Pins” (the latter can easily be changed to match any theme). So many accessories and jewellery items are so much easier to make than you´d think!

Picture by Sarina Washington

Support Small Businesses

The ongoing pandemic has gravely hurt many people´s livelihoods and this definitely applies to a lot of people depending on income from their small business. Etsy and Instagram are great places to find small jewellery, clothing and accessory making businesses. Check out Sunpuffstudio for amazingly creative clay earrings or SarinaHyena for adorable patches and more. If you´re looking to buy cute masks for your loved ones, check out Seren’s ‘Where to buy the Cutest Face Coverings online’ article, and if you´re interested in indie enamel pin makers, check out “Add Flare to your Outfit with pins”.

I hope this gift guide gave you some ideas for some rad stuff you could buy or make for your friends and family. Happy ethical gifting!