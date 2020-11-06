Clecs: A Very Welsh Brand

Featured image: Imogen and Bea – Clecs

Clecs (meaning gossip!), is a sustainable Welsh clothing brand owned by two sisters from Cardiff, Imogen and Bea.

All the Clecs products are designed, printed and embroidered in Cardiff, supporting Welsh companies throughout the production of the clothes. Committed to sustainability and ethical fashion, Clecs ensures all workers involved in the process are paid fairly, and only the least environmentally impactful processes are used to create the clothes. The brand is eco-friendly down to the very last details – including the packaging and textile standards!

Clecs kindly gifted me with a Hiraeth T-Shirt in Pink – £24. Usually a size 10 in tops, I find the Clecs size Small fits me perfectly. The simple, beautiful design is really lovely, and you can feel the quality in the material of the top. I absolutely love it and have my eyes on a Hapus Sweatshirt in Black – £34 for Christmas!

To find out more about this brand, I spoke to Bea, the co-owner of Clecs …

What was your motivation for starting Clecs?

We started Clecs because we felt that there was a gap in the market for a Welsh sustainable clothes brand, as there appeared to be a community of people who feel that these two things are important to them. We also had enough time to dedicate to starting the business as we began it during lockdown, which would have been difficult to do at another time.

Who makes up the Clecs team?

The Clecs team is made up of my sister Imogen, our brother Alex, our mum and myself. I’m responsible for the social media, photos and stock levels. Imogen takes charge of the website and research. Our Mum looks after the financial side of the business. And Alex models for the brand.

What are the Clecs values?

The Clecs values centre around sustainability, meaning that we source our products from ethical producers and minimise the amount of non-recyclable waste that we produce. We’re also focused on supporting Welsh businesses, which is why we print, embroider, and package our clothes in Cardiff, and use local designers too.

How do you make sure your products are sustainable?

We ensure that our products are sustainable by using manufacturers who have been accredited by companies who monitor their practices. This means that our sweatshirts and T-shirts are all certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (the strictest certification of textiles produced using organic fibres) and the Fair Wear Foundation, who ensure that the garments are made in a socially responsible way. We also use degradable garment bags, as well as mailing bags made of sugar cane, to avoid the use of single-use plastic.

Do you plan to grow the business more in the future? What are your long-term goals for Clecs?

We plan to grow the business through offering a wider range of items, hopefully in a wider range of sizes to ensure that everyone feels included!

How do you find balancing the business with your studies?

This has been a new challenge to us, as we have only recently returned to our studies- Imogen at University, and me at Sixth Form. We have found that the key to balance is time-management, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed otherwise, especially as we’re both at crucial stages of our studies. It’s also important to make time for relaxation, and have a generally well-balanced schedule.

Do you have any offers or discounts especially for students?

Yes! We’re offering 10% off for all Bangor University students – just use the code BANGOR10 at the checkout.