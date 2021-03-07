What’s your summer plan? 

This year has been a long year full of turmoil, so, this year, why not plan the best summer ever! So here are some ideas of how to make this summer the best.
- Beach walks! Make the most of the beach and the sea this year and go for a walk to the beach and enjoy the sun! Grab an ice cream and paddle in the sea! What could be better!
- Have a barbecue. One of the best ways to celebrate summer is a barbecue. What feels more nostalgic than that? Grab a few burgers and a few pints, sounds like perfection.
- Set up an outdoor cinema. Gather some friends, grab some blankets and some popcorn and watch some films outside. Make a DIY cinema, perhaps with a little fire and roast some marshmallows, this can also keep you cozy while wrapped in blankets under the stars.
- Bake off. Do a bake-off with your pals! Find a recipe and a photo of a cake and try to recreate this! Take a before and after photo and compare them with your friends.
- Picnic. Summer will be the perfect time to have a picnic. Make the most of it while it’s hot, pack some snacks and some drinks and have a picnic with some friends. Pack a speaker and play some tunes! You’ll have a great time!
- Sit outside and have a few drinks with friends. Have a few drinks with some friends outside. Summer, the sun, the grass, beautiful! You never know, you may be sat in a lovely beer garden by summer, we can only hope for the sun and some pints in the pub!
- Lots of walks. What’s better than the fresh air! Go for a walk with some pals, somewhere you’ve never been before, and have an adventure! Pack the essentials: suncream, a bottle of water and some snacks. A perfect day out.
- Redecorate. A good rainy day activity could be to redecorate your bedroom, maybe change the colour theme, (not necessarily painting it!) add some new decor, get a new colour blanket! This might spruce up your room to stop it from becoming boring.
- Pick up a hobby. Why not pick up a hobby, so that you can get good at a skill over the summer. I recommend painting or crocheting. These hobbies can also be relaxing and can help with self care.
- Paint outside. Skill is not important for this one, just paint! You don’t have to be Davinci to paint, so why not pick up a paintbrush and a canvas and just have a good time outside? This will be relaxing and help you unwind.
I recommend this list of summer things to do, obviously changing your list as the restrictions ease but, whether it be a festival or a picnic, the one constant this summer will be the fun.