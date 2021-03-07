What’s your summer plan? 

This year has been a long year full of turmoil, so, this year, why not plan the best summer ever! So here are some ideas of how to make this summer the best.

Beach walks! Make the most of the beach and the sea this year and go for a walk to the beach and enjoy the sun! Grab an ice cream and paddle in the sea! What could be better!

Have a barbecue. One of the best ways to celebrate summer is a barbecue. What feels more nostalgic than that? Grab a few burgers and a few pints, sounds like perfection.

Set up an outdoor cinema. Gather some friends, grab some blankets and some popcorn and watch some films outside. Make a DIY cinema, perhaps with a little fire and roast some marshmallows, this can also keep you cozy while wrapped in blankets under the stars.

Bake off. Do a bake-off with your pals! Find a recipe and a photo of a cake and try to recreate this! Take a before and after photo and compare them with your friends.

Picnic . Summer will be the perfect time to have a picnic. Make the most of it while it’s hot, pack some snacks and some drinks and have a picnic with some friends. Pack a speaker and play some tunes! You’ll have a great time!

Sit outside and have a few drinks with friends. Have a few drinks with some friends outside. Summer, the sun, the grass, beautiful! You never know, you may be sat in a lovely beer garden by summer, we can only hope for the sun and some pints in the pub!

Lots of walks . What’s better than the fresh air! Go for a walk with some pals, somewhere you’ve never been before, and have an adventure! Pack the essentials: suncream, a bottle of water and some snacks. A perfect day out.

Redecorate. A good rainy day activity could be to redecorate your bedroom, maybe change the colour theme, (not necessarily painting it!) add some new decor, get a new colour blanket! This might spruce up your room to stop it from becoming boring.

Pick up a hobby . Why not pick up a hobby, so that you can get good at a skill over the summer. I recommend painting or crocheting. These hobbies can also be relaxing and can help with self care.