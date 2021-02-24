DIY Wetherspoons

Something that has been taken away from students this year is the beloved Spoons, a well known, well-loved place by many students. So why not create an at-home Spoons with your flatmates and relive the past, because the present is shocking.
One thing I have heard from many students is that they miss their pub night at Spoons. The cheap food, the cheap drinks and the atmosphere. If you want to create the days of pubs then keep reading.
- Make some cocktails or mocktails. Grab a pitcher, a ton of ice and recreate your favourite cocktail. Some options are blue lagoon, purple rain and pornstar martini. These can be easily made, or adjusted to make some mocktails, and all you need is some flavoured liqueur and fruit juices. Blue Lagoon can be made with vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade, a lemon wheel to garnish and a cherry. A great mocktail is the monitor mocktail; 1tbsp sugar, a small bunch of mint, 3 limes juiced and tonic water. Chuck it in a pitcher and you’ve got yourself a Spoons pitcher. You can also garnish your cocktails and make them look fancy to create the feeling of being out.
- Make a buffet! Recreate some classic pub food: halloumi sticks, chips, pizza, chicken strips. This will definitely bring in the pub atmosphere, and these foods can be easily made by simply putting them in the oven. There are a lot of options for buffet food in Iceland, with many deals.
- Get some Spoons pattern plates. Or even paint some plain plates! This can be a fun activity with your flatmates and the plates will bring back a sense of familiarity of being on a night out in Spoons!
- Dress up! One thing that can make you feel like you’re on a night out is dressing up. Put on your favourite outfit, your favourite shoes, your favourite look, and it will both boost your confidence and give you that getting ready for a night out nostalgia. Pop on the tunes, make a drink and get ready for your pub night in.
- Have a Photoshoot. One of the most iconic things on a night out is a classic photoshoot or photos throughout the night. I recommend taking as many photos as you want at the beginning of the night while you’re all glammed up and create some memories.
- Decorate your house. Decorate using fairy lights and do up cosy corners with cushions and blankets. Perhaps create a dance floor and put some music on to have a dance. You can also buy strobe lights on Amazon which can make your house feel more party-like.
- Service, please! Something fun you could do is nominate a friend to be a waiter in the house and bring food, or ask friends to send recommendations of random foods or drinks you should eat and drink. Similar to the Spoons app, this could be made into a fun game.