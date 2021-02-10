This semester there is a lot of uncertainty with the blended learning approach to university teaching, this semester with more learning in-person than last semester but still with some lectures online. Here are some important things to remember with the return to campus.

Something to take advantage of this semester is the online library. More journals, books and other resources available. You should definitely use this facility this semester as it is easy to find and filter different sources on the library website. Most module reading lists are also on the library website which can be found here. The library also offers a click and collect service, where you can order a book to one of the university libraries and collect it.

It is important to remember that you are not alone. With returning to campus, there are also other students returning to campus, so you are not alone with the new teaching methods. In addition to this, it is a good time to get to know your flatmates more and plan some household nights in! This will be a good way to feel less alone and isolated, you can plan many activities with your households, like movie nights in and DIY pub nights.

Moreover, when returning to campus it is recommended by the university that you get a COVID test and the result will come back quickly the university also recommends you take two tests within two weeks of each other. This is a good way to ensure your safety when returning to campus so you can return to your lectures safely. It could also be a good investment to purchase a reusable mask, this will keep you safe as well as protect the environment.

Something else to consider is the university counselling services and the well-being buddy. The well-being buddy scheme will connect students with carefully selected students from the connect volunteering group, to be a wellbeing buddy. To be a part of this scheme, contact Gareth.williams@undebbangor.com

This is a good scheme if you feel like you need someone to talk to, this is a good way to communicate and help to feel less isolated.

Also, while at Bangor, why not take advantage of the beauty spots in walking distance of the campus, like the pier and the seafront! It is a good idea to go for walks to maintain your mental health and get some fresh air after being on the computer and studying, which is good for your health.

It will also be important to maintain your mental health with the transition from full online teaching to blended learning, as it is important to take breaks and make sure that you don’t burn out during the semester, thus maintaining energy levels and your mental health.