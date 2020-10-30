Trick and Trace: Celebrating Halloween at home

This year we will all be celebrating Halloween differently from previous years. There will be fewer social Halloween celebrations and more at-home DIY Halloween festivities.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home. Here are some ways to celebrate Halloween this year:

Watch some Halloween films. There are many horror films to binge watch this Halloween. But if you are less into horror, some films I recommend are; Coraline, Edward Scissorhands, Labyrinth, Hocus Pocus, or Harry Potter.

If you are not a fan of watching films alone, you could hold a Netflix watch party with friends online, or make an outdoor cinema.

Make toffee apples and Halloween cookies. A fun activity could be playing baking games – for example, decorating cookies. You could buy some cookies and icing and set yourselves 30 seconds to decorate your cookie.

Buy spooky masks to keep everyone safe while also contributing to Halloween.

Buy some spooky sweets or bake some cakes to share with family. One way to support family and friends could be leaving sweets or baked goods on their doorsteps to cheer them up. This could lift their spirits and get them feeling festive for the spooky season as it it important to support loved ones during the pandemic.

Tell ghost stories to friends over Zoom, or if you want to meet up outdoors, have a campfire with spooky stories in a friend’s garden. You could also look out for the full blue moon on the night of Halloween as it will be the second full moon of the month.

Decorate your home and its exterior for passers by to see, this could lift some spirits, making Halloween feel like normal.

Have a household game night! This is a fun way to bond with your household and spend some quality time together, and is also a fun way to check on people and ensure no one in your household is feeling lonely and isolated.

Another fun activity happening this Halloween is a public pumpkin trail. This year people will be carving pumpkins and placing them in their windows for children to see. This will help to spread hope and joy to others while celebrating Halloween.

It is most important this year that we still celebrate Halloween to keep in high spirits, but remember to keep safe and protect our families and friends.