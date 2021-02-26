Is there anything better than lighting a scented candle while pampering yourself / relaxing at home?

Many of the larger candle brands use paraffin wax to create their products, however studies have shown that paraffin wax contains toxins that can be harmful to your health and to the environment. For these reasons, soy wax candles have now become an extremely popular alternative.

Soy wax is a natural product made of soybeans (a renewable energy source) and are carbon neutral, burning up to 50% slower than paraffin wax, making them last longer and therefore giving you better value for money. The natural scent of the wax is also very fresh and clean smelling, making it the perfect ingredient to compliment natural essential oils and other ingredients.

Here are my favourite soy wax candles available to purchase online …

Christie X White Leo Candle £13.00

Christie X White is a Manchester based company which began originally as a lockdown hobby and I was delighted to win a set of Christie X White candles on an instagram competition just before Christmas. The candle quality and scent is amazing and the packaging they arrive in make them the perfect present for your loved ones. The logo and wax melts have an afro-haired lady on them, which is the perfect nod to Christie X White being a modern black-owned business. It’s clear that this brand has had a lot of heart and soul put into it and I’ll definitely be ordering from them in future.

Aery Living Coconut & Lychee Candle Terracotta Clay Pot £19.95

Not only does this candle look and smell amazing, but it’s also kind to the environment too! The soy wax used in this candle is sustainable, vegan, and palm oil free. This candle burns for 60 hours, so it’s is also excellent value for money.

Beauty Scents Large Scented Soy Wax Candle with Rose Petals £20.00

What makes this candle so special and unique is the decorative rose petals on the top. All the candles from this company are hand-made in the UK and use natural products and ingredients.

Made by Coopers Calm Aromatherapy Soy Candle £22

This vegan, cruelty, and paraffin free candle is perfect for someone like me, who can never decide what flavour candle they want! It’s made up of five essential oils to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere: Lavender, Bergamot, Yiang Yiang, Rosemary, and Frankincense.

VeganbunnyCo, Etsy Lavender Soy Candle £6.00/£12.00

I adore supporting smaller businesses who trade on sites like Etsy, and I’m so happy I discovered this relaxing lavender candle. It comes in two sizes: the smaller one has a burning time of 25 hours, and the larger one a burning time of 40 hours. I also love the copper container and packaging.

The Soy Candle Co. Strawberry & Rhubarb Luxury Soy Candle £16.99

This candle has aromas of freshly picked strawberries, pink rhubarb, and a beautiful musky base. It also looks really sophisticated, and anyone who knows me knows I love anything that comes in that shade of pink. It’s the perfect addition to your bedside table or living room.

YR Studio Eucalyptus soy candle £9.99 – £16.99

This Eucalyptus scented candle is perfect to clear your blocked nose in winter months, and has a fresh, clean smell for anti-anxiety purposes. You can also choose what kind of jar you’d like it in, so you can match it to your room.

Peace with the wild Jasmine & Geranium Soy Wax Candle £7.00

This floral jasmine and geranium candle is topped with dried jasmine bud’s peel, dried rose petals, and healing crystal quartz and rose quartz to enhance the aromatherapy benefits, plus they make it look as nice as it smells! All the ingredients in this candle are environmentally friendly and cruelty free.