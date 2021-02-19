7 Reasons You Should Try Zoom Dating

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and restrictions on social activities – lovers all over the world have formed relationships and connections with each other without actually meeting IRL.

As we aren’t allowed to mix with anyone outside of our household or support bubble, we must do the socially responsible thing and stay at home. This being said, staying at home doesn’t mean we can’t have a bit of fun dating, through Zoom or other apps.

Here are some reasons why you should give Zoom dating a try …

It’s free

Research by the London School of Economics found that 1 in 10 16-25 year olds lost their job due to the Covid pandemic and an additional 6 in 10 16-25 year olds have experienced a drop in their earnings.

With lots of us having less disposable income since the start of the pandemic, Zoom is a great way for us to date without having to spend a penny. Is there anything more disappointing than getting dressed up, spending a fortune on food and drinks, only to realise you don’t have a spark with your date, and it’s been a total waste of your energy and your money?

It saves you time

Dating over Zoom before committing to meet up IRL allows you to see what the chemistry is like before getting too invested in what it could be.

When I’ve tried Tinder dating in the past, I’ve found that the longer I spend messaging a person, the more I build a perception of who they are in my head meaning when I meet them IRL I feel underwhelmed at what they’re like in reality! Zoom makes it easy to have a quick conversation to assess what the initial vibe and chemistry is like between you both. Even if after your first Zoom the chemistry and attraction isn’t there, at least you’ve only wasted 15 minutes of your time rather than 2 hours on a proper date.

You don’t have to share your personal information

One of the benefits of dating on Zoom is that you don’t need to share your phone number, social media handles, or address with that person. It’s always good to be cautious when we’re meeting new people – for example I would never let a Tinder date pick me up from my house, nor would I get into their car before I’ve really got to know them. There is a definite dark side to online dating so it’s good to keep your guard up during your first couple of dates.

There’s no dress-code

If you’re anything like me, getting ready for your date will take just as long as the actual date. Picking the perfect outfit, applying makeup and styling hair is so time-consuming. The beauty of a Zoom date is that you can opt for a much more casual attire – and, even better, there’s no need to show your full body on camera.

Distance is less of an obstacle

Forming and maintaining long-distance relationships are notoriously difficult, however with strict lockdown rules in place, even couples living in close proximity to one another are finding themselves in what feels like long-distance relationships.

Let this experience broaden your horizons and expand your dating options by not being afraid to say no to a date who lives far away from you. Through spending time getting to know each other over Zoom, when lockdown restrictions are lifted you may feel very different about pursuing a long-distance relationship.

It’s the perfect f*ckboy filter

Is there anything worse than thinking things are moving forward with the person you like, only to be told that they’re ‘not after anything serious’ and are more keen on the sexual side of the relationship than anything else?

Think about the type of person who would be willing to date over Zoom. With no sex, physical contact, or meeting IRL, they are likely to be the kind of person who is willing to wait to meet with you and will respect lockdown and social distancing rules.

You could actually find true love

“Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen”.

There is a reason the Netflix show Love is Blind has been renewed for a further two seasons! The show led to couples getting engaged before ever seeing each other in real life – and some of the shows couples are now happily married or in long-term relationships.

Realistically with the lockdown restrictions in place, it’s virtually impossible to meet a new love interest if it isn’t online (or during your supermarket shop!). So if you go into Zoom dating with an open-mind and no expectations, who knows what could happen …

Good luck!