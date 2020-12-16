Stocking-Filler Stationary Essentials

As university students, we can never have too many pens, notebooks and cute stationary accessories for our desk and pencil cases. Stationary is the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift, and Pen Heaven has something for everyone this Xmas, no matter how fussy they might be.

From a stylish collaboration with Caran d’Ache x Paul Smith and athleisure inspired Hugo Boss ballpoints, to limited edition Harry Potter journals and the fabulous write on almost any surface at any angle space pens, these items really stand out from the crowd.

Dedicated to promoting handwriting with a wealth of cutting-edge styles and award-winning designs, Pen Heaven are luxury stationery experts, providing a one-stop-shop for those who love cursive. A brilliant gift for almost anybody in your life, stationery is so much more than just an object: it represents possibility, adventure and self-knowledge. From the weight of a beautiful pen in your hand to the fresh pages of an unused travel journal, stationery is a classic, useful gift that will always be in style.

Presenting their top picks for Christmas 2020, Pen Heaven showcase something for every stationery addict:

Pen Heaven, founded in 2008, offer a comprehensive range of writing instruments and leather goods with in-house engraving and embossing. Specialists in classic brands such as Parker, Cross and Lamy, Pen Heaven also boast some more unusual and hard-to-find items such as the Japanese hand painted Platinum range, Italian calligraphy sets and the design focused Worther brand.