Stocking-Filler Stationary Essentials

As university students, we can never have too many pens, notebooks and cute stationary accessories for our desk and pencil cases. Stationary is the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift, and Pen Heaven has something for everyone this Xmas, no matter how fussy they might be. 

From a stylish collaboration with Caran d’Ache x Paul Smith and athleisure inspired Hugo Boss ballpoints, to limited edition Harry Potter journals and the fabulous write on almost any surface at any angle space pens, these items really stand out from the crowd.  

Dedicated to promoting handwriting with a wealth of cutting-edge styles and award-winning designs, Pen Heaven are luxury stationery experts, providing a one-stop-shop for those who love cursive. A brilliant gift for almost anybody in your life, stationery is so much more than just an object: it represents possibility, adventure        and self-knowledge. From the weight of a beautiful pen in your hand to the fresh pages of an unused travel journal, stationery is a classic, useful gift that will always be in style.

Presenting their top picks for Christmas 2020, Pen Heaven showcase something for every stationery addict:

For The Follower of Fashion – Caran d’Ache x Paul Smith Series 3 Limited Edition 849 Ballpoint Pen, £35

For A Letter Writer – Kartos Set of 10 Medium Cards & Envelopes, £8.99

For A Literary Traveller – Stamford Notebook Travellers Journal, £44.50

For A Gadget Lover and Space Fanatic – Fisher Space Bullet Pen, £28.92

 

For An Arty Friend – Bomo Art Journal, £27.50

For A Stylish Gent – Hugo Boss Gear Matrix Khaki Ballpoint Pen, £55

For A Devotee Of Retro – Filofax Saffiano Personal Organiser, £29.90

For A Budding Wizard – Moleskine Limited Edition Harry Potter Notebook, £21.90

Pen Heaven, founded in 2008, offer a comprehensive range of writing instruments and leather goods with in-house engraving and embossing. Specialists in classic brands such as Parker, Cross and Lamy, Pen Heaven also boast some more unusual and hard-to-find items such as the Japanese hand painted Platinum range, Italian calligraphy sets and the design focused Worther brand.

