Charity Gifts this Christmas

Struggling to know what to buy your friends and family for Christmas this year? Why not consider buying someone a gift card that will positively impact the lives of others, make them (and you) feel good and involves no gift-wrapping at all!

As a child, I truly believed Christmas was all about one thing – presents! But 2020 has definitely taught me to be grateful for everything I have, to be kind to others and myself, and to be generous to those around me. My Christmas presents this year won’t be lots of parcels for my friends and family to unwrap, but I know they will love my presents even more because they’ll be helping people in the UK and abroad who are living in poverty and challenging circumstances.

The following charities have a range of gift cards available at various prices, which will touch the lives of others and also make your Christmas shopping a bit less stressful this year…

Christian Aid

Christian Aid gift-cards range from £9 – £115 and the range of gifts include Cocoa samplings, mosquito nets, sheep and chickens!

Every gift you buy supports Christian Aid’s work, helps transform lives around the world, and includes a personalised gift card which can be delivered by post or printed at home.

MacMillan

MacMillan are selling a range of cute, quirky Christmas cards at just £2.55 each, and the rest of what you pay (£10 – £50) is a donation to support MacMillan in giving life-changing support to people living with cancer.

You can personalise each card and get it sent straight to your recipient, and there are so many wonderful designs to choose from!

It’s definitely better than another pair of Christmas socks!

Unicef

The Unicef gift cards range from £7 – £1867 and the range of gifts include 1,000 pencils for a whole school, sanitary pad kits for girls, and life-saving vaccine packs for children.

All the gifts help children around the world, and one you buy includes a personalised card which can be delivered by post or email.

Oxfam

The Oxfam gift cards range from £5 to £250 and the range of gifts include ‘Heroic honey bees‘, ‘Life-changing chickens‘ and an ‘Equal Voice for Women‘.

The £5 gift of ‘Super seeds’ is perfect as a Secret Santa gift and supports women farmers in Rwanda.