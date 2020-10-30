Spooky Stationery Essentials for Halloween

As the nights draw in and Halloween looms, the online gift emporium, Pen Heaven, presents their spooky stationery essentials for all your writing needs.

Dark and versatile, Pen Heaven has hand-picked a fine collection of designs, from pens to journals to let your creative juices flow.

Pen Heaven sent me their Sorrento Medium Leather Journal – £14.99 – a simple, classy, and sophisticated journal that fits in my handbag – which is perfect for me as I usually write on-the-go in coffee shops and wherever inspiration hits.

They also sent me the Classic Matt Black Fisher Space Bullet Pen – £28.92 – a pen that can write in extreme temperatures and also on any surface!

Here are some other from spooky stationery essentials from Pen Heaven’s Halloween collection …

Blood Stained Classic – Parker IM Special Edition Red Ignite Fountain Pen – £35

Slay by writing in Bram Stoker style with this fountain pen. A sinister slant on one of the bestselling pen designs.

Dark Secrets – Sorrento Medium Leather Journal – £14.99

A perfect guardian for eerie text or gruesome sketches, this journal is understated, masking the stories that lie within.

Shadows of Fun – Kaweco Perkeo All Black Fountain Pen – £14.50

For new age fantasy, this pen injects some high-spirited reverie into your handwriting.

Zero Gravity – Classic Matt Black Fisher Space Bullet Pen – £28.92

For multi-dimensional revulsion this space bullet pen is a necessity. A thoroughly modern writing instrument, this pen can write in the most extreme of temperatures and on almost any surface, making it perfect for stirring alien capabilities!

Curved Conjurer – Montegrappa Fortuna Black Gun Metal Trim Fountain Pen – £190

Invoke some vixen charm to your cursive with the voluptuous silhouette of this Montegrappa Fortuna Black fountain pen.

Gore On-the-go – Leuchtturm1917 Master Slim Hard Cover – £22.50

A slimmed down version of the traditional notebook, this book is lightweight making it apt for a travelling writer looking for ethereal inspiration. It’s also thin enough to be hidden out of sight of prying evil eyes.

Spiralling into Darkness – Spiral Mechanical Pencil – £33.90

With its cult following, this pencil from the German design brand, Worther, is prime for writing cult horror scripts with an unusual twist.

Creepy Cool – Caran d’Ache 849 Special Edition Black Code Ballpoint Pen – £29.50

An iconic design from this swiss brand, this pen is a modern writing classic, perfect for spooky writers of all ages.

