Spooky Scents for Halloween

Halloween is fast-approaching, and if you’re not quite in the spooky spirit yet, then here are some of my favourite spooky-scented, sustainable products, available online from independent sellers and retailers.

Ranging from Pumpkin-Spiced Soy Wax candles to Sticky Toffee Pudding room diffusers – your home will be left smelling divine this Autumn.

Happy Fall Y’all!

Spiced Pumpkin Candle, ShimmerCreekCandles – £9.75

“Pumpkin spice and everything nice!”

This candle is made up of a sweet pumpkin scent with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove in this sophisticated amber jar. It’s 100% soy wax and clean-burning and is made in small batches to ensure the best possible experience when burning.

Skull Shaped Reed Diffuser, Miss Rachel Holland – £25

This luxury skull-shaped diffuser lasts for up to 90 days or more, delivering you a long-lasting beautiful home fragrance.

Each Luxury Reed Diffuser consists of a 100 ml glass bottle of your selected fragrance, a glass skull reed diffuser bottle and 5 black-fibre reeds. Fragrances available include: Smoky Embers, Black Orchard and Dark Amber & Ginger Lily.

Halloween Collection Luxury Room Spray, Miss Rachel Holland – £14

Another luxury scent from Miss Rachel Holland, this room spray comes in 3 stunning autumnal fragrances: Sticky Toffee Pudding, Pumpkin and Cinnamon and Chocolate Orange.

Autumn Scented Soy Pumpkin Wax Melts, MeleriCandles – £3.00

These gorgeous wax melts come in a variety of scents including Campfire S’mores, Apple Spice, Waffle Stack, Hot Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice. They are handmade using soy wax and eco-friendly biodegradable glitter and come in beautifully wrapped packaging too.

Luna Loves Soy and Coconut Scented Candle, lunalovescandles – £12-£14

Luna Loves Halloween collection is here with a selection of seasonal scents, made from quality ingredients which are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Scents available include: Witches Brew, White Witch, Hubble Bubble Dark, Butter Beer, Toffee Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Black Magic, and Dragons Blood (not literally!).

The candles can either be plain or decorated depending on what you prefer!

Halloween tea-light gift set, WaxyWix – £9.99+

These super-cute Halloween tea lights are available in mixed sets of 8 or 12. The scents available include: Pumpkin spice, Roasted Marshmallow, Ghostly Walk, Trick or Treat, Jack o’ Lantern, Witches’ Brew and Hocus Pocus!

Frosted Candy Apple Soy Wax Candle, BotanicalMoonCrafts – £5.95

This stunning natural Frosted Candy Apple scented candle is perfect for cozy autumnal evenings, and has a burn time of approximately 15 hours!

The maker hand-pours the candles in small batches to achieve the best possible finish. It’s

vegan and cruelty-free, and is hand-decorated individually with dried flowers such as; jasmine buds, lavender buds, cornflower petals and rose petals.

Hocus Pocus Wax Melts, BerryCocoa – £1.99+

‘A sweet, buttery & crunchy toffee popcorn scent’.

These lovely little melts come in packs of 5, 10, 20 or 50, and you can also choose whether you want them as a Wax Snap Bar, Wax Melt Pot, or Mini Melt Jar!