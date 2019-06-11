Trending
Seren
Bangor University Students’ Union’s English Language Newspaper ...more
You are at:»»»UniBrass returns to Bangor in 2020
Music

UniBrass returns to Bangor in 2020

By on 0 Comments

The annual UniBrass contest returns to Bangor University on 8th February 2020, marking 10 years for one of the largest Brass Band contests in the UK.

University brass bands from around the country will be welcomed to Bangor to compete across two sections; the Trophy and the Shield.

Full details about the contest and the venues will be announced in due course.

The UniBrass Organising Committee are hoping to make UniBrass 2020 “the biggest contest yet.”

The contest began in 2010 at Lancaster University. It was also held at the University of Warwick in 2014, and in Yorkshire for two years before coming to Wales.

UniBrass came to Bangor for the first time in 2019

If you have any queries about the contest, feel free to contact the committee at contact@unibrass.co.uk or take a look at the UniBrass website for more information: www.unibrass.co.uk .

Share.

About Author

Alec Tudor

Editor 2019 - 2020 Creative Corner Editor 2018 - 19

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.