UniBrass returns to Bangor in 2020

The annual UniBrass contest returns to Bangor University on 8th February 2020, marking 10 years for one of the largest Brass Band contests in the UK.

University brass bands from around the country will be welcomed to Bangor to compete across two sections; the Trophy and the Shield.

Full details about the contest and the venues will be announced in due course.

The UniBrass Organising Committee are hoping to make UniBrass 2020 “the biggest contest yet.”

The contest began in 2010 at Lancaster University. It was also held at the University of Warwick in 2014, and in Yorkshire for two years before coming to Wales.

If you have any queries about the contest, feel free to contact the committee at contact@unibrass.co.uk or take a look at the UniBrass website for more information: www.unibrass.co.uk .