Golden Globes Nominations: Your Guide to the Awards Ceremony

Awards season is upon us, and one of the highlights of the TV and film calendar is the 78th Golden Globes – with some small adjustments, of course. While several other ceremonies such as the Academy Awards have chosen to go virtual, this event may surprise you, as it will be held live on 28th February, and aired on NBC. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be presenting on the big night, as the red-carpet rolls out for the first time since before the pandemic changed the world last March. There are many amazing performances to be celebrated, so here is the category line-up of the announced TV nominations …
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
While these accolades comprise shows from several nations and production companies, noticeable mentions are Olivia Colman’s nomination for her performance as Elizabeth II in The Crown for the second consecutive time, as well as Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve. Other worthy mentions are rising star Daisy Edgar Jones for her performance in Normal People and Anya Taylor Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. Until then, we wait with anticipation for the winners of these prestigious awards to be revealed. The Golden Globes 2021 will also be streamed on their official site and Twitter, where all the latest news can be found.