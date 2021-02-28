Golden Globes Nominations: Your Guide to the Awards Ceremony

Awards season is upon us, and one of the highlights of the TV and film calendar is the 78th Golden Globes – with some small adjustments, of course. While several other ceremonies such as the Academy Awards have chosen to go virtual, this event may surprise you, as it will be held live on 28th February, and aired on NBC. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be presenting on the big night, as the red-carpet rolls out for the first time since before the pandemic changed the world last March. There are many amazing performances to be celebrated, so here is the category line-up of the announced TV nominations …

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

While these accolades comprise shows from several nations and production companies, noticeable mentions are Olivia Colman’s nomination for her performance as Elizabeth II in The Crown for the second consecutive time, as well as Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve. Other worthy mentions are rising star Daisy Edgar Jones for her performance in Normal People and Anya Taylor Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. Until then, we wait with anticipation for the winners of these prestigious awards to be revealed. The Golden Globes 2021 will also be streamed on their official site and Twitter, where all the latest news can be found.