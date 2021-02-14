Valentine’s Day Watchlist: Your Perfect TV Date From Home

The 14th of February marks Valentine’s Day, and although this may seem to divide opinion between those single and in a relationship, you will be happy to know that this is a day for everyone to celebrate. While the options for a romantic date are more limited than ever this year, you cannot go wrong with a cuddle on the sofa in front of your favourite show From historical sagas to contemporary and LGBT+ romances, there has never been a better occasion to watch that series you’ve always been meaning to. So, in 2021, why not spread the love for your favourite TV shows? Here is a list of some great series to get your pulses racing…

Poldark (Netflix, 4 Seasons)

After its original run on the BBC, the first four seasons of the brooding romantic saga are available on Netflix (the fifth and final season is yet to be available to stream, but is currently available on Amazon Prime). If you love dramatic storylines and windswept landscapes, then this is the perfect match for you. Be transported to 18th century Cornwall as Captain Ross Poldark (played by Aidan Turner) returns from war to find his home, family, and sweetheart in a far different state than he left it. However, the wheel of fortune can act in unexpected ways as Ross enters a journey finding love where he least expects it. For anyone looking to fill the Bridgerton shaped hole, this is the perfect antidote.

If you loved this, try… Outlander on Amazon Prime, for more passionate, historical drama.

Emily in Paris (Netflix, 10 episodes)

If you fancy something a little more modern and can’t pick from all the Rom-coms on Netflix, this series could be the perfect complement to your evening in. This is light, frothy, fun, just like a glass of champagne – who could resist being whisked away to the city of lights and love itself? Lily Collins plays as Emily, an American abroad who discovers there is more than one language to learn as she navigates Paris in search for fulfilment.

If you loved this, try… Gossip Girl, for more romance and flirtation on Netflix.

Love, Victor (Hulu, 8 episodes)

A follow up to the successful film Love, Simon, this cute and endearing mini-series about self-discovery in a high school setting is the perfect romantic set up for anyone regardless of sexual orientation. Awkward teen Victor tries desperately to fit in amongst his classmates, but when he makes a big discovery about himself, it’s going to take all of his courage, plus some help from Simon to overcome his fears. Overall, this is a storyline that is predictable yet diverse, providing a welcome addition to the growing array of LGBTQ+ TV and films.

If you loved this, try… Queer as Folk on All4, for more LGBTQ+ drama.

Normal People (BBC iPlayer, 12 episodes)

It will hardly come as a surprise that one of the most talked-about shows of last year is featured on this list. This realistic and nuanced portrait of couple Marianne (Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) and their flawed relationship is an accurate reflection of dating today, reminding us that miscommunication can lead to all sorts of problems.

If you loved this, try… Looking for Alaska, on BBC iPlayer.