What to Watch on TV in 2021

Photo by Mollie Sivaram

We are one month into 2021, and although January certainly feels like it has outstayed its welcome, there is still much to look forward to in terms of TV over the coming months. Watching our favourite shows has been a real lifeline for us in the past year, and thankfully will continue while socialising currently remains a no-go. Here are the latest updates about some of the biggest new and returning shows you should know about…

Sex Education: Series 3 (Netflix)

Hotly anticipated by its avid viewers following the second season’s cliff-hanger, the addictively relatable teen drama is set to return this year, but like many other shows its filming was postponed, beginning in September rather than April. As it will enter post-production very soon, we can probably expect it to arrive for a summer release, so the wait will be worth it when the students of Moordale High return for another season of sexual antics!

Until then, you may enjoy… Derry Girls (Series 1 & 2), for more teenage angst and comedy drama, currently available on All4.

Bridgerton: Series 2 (Netflix)

After becoming Netflix’s biggest drama launch to date, it’s no surprise the regency romp will be back for a second series. Garnering 82 million viewers worldwide in the first month of its release, Bridgerton provided the perfect escapism for viewers from the doom and gloom that is the outside world. Shondaland’s glossy period drama will return with more scandal, romance and intrigue as the series moves focus to another sibling of the eponymous family. Before it graces our screens, which will most likely be later this year, you have plenty of time to watch (or re-watch) all eight episodes in their full glory!

Until then, you may enjoy… The Great, chronicling the (sometimes true) reign of the young Catherine the Great of Russia, currently airing on Channel 4/All4.

The Pursuit of Love (BBC/Amazon)

Nancy Mitford’s comedic novel of upper-class love between the wars has become the focus of a new BBC adaptation, boasting all the luxurious glamour of life in the 1930s. Period drama favourite Lily James stars as Linda Radlett, whose search for passion both at home and abroad contrasts with her more subdued cousin Fanny, who has grown up in the shadow of her promiscuous mother. But this is a time of great political and social upheaval, where lessons in life and love come at a cost as the British aristocracy enters its decline.

Until then, you may enjoy… Downton Abbey (Series 1-6) perfect for a sumptuous lockdown binge, now available on Amazon Prime.

The Great Celebrity SU2C Bake Off (Channel 4, March 2021)

The spin-off special of the baking show will be back with more celebrities in the Covid-secure tent this spring. Amongst the list of favourites include Atonement actor James McAvoy, Star Wars favourite Daisy Ridley as well as presenter Stacey Dooley and singer Anne-Marie. Special mention goes to Extra Slice favourite and Bake-Off: The Professionals co-host Tom Allen, who will be donning his apron for the first time for three baking challenges!

Until then, you may enjoy… Junior Bake Off, now available on All4.