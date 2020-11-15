The Crown Series 4: A Royal Return to Princesses and Politics

To say global hit The Crown has become one of the most expensive, luxurious TV shows in recent years would be a well-agreed statement among the audience masses, let alone the fans who have been eagerly anticipating its return. It has established a pedigree in the ongoing fascination with the royal family and thankfully will be back as Netflix’s fixed jewel for a fourth season this November. National treasure Olivia Colman stepped into Queen Elizabeth II’s shoes last year as a middle-aged monarch, facing the anxieties of her children growing up and not least reaching her silver jubilee year in governing the nation. Now she enters a new decade which charts a difficult chapter in her reign – the 1980s. Here is what we can expect from the drama in the Windsor family…

Things look to be blissful, as Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) marries Lady Diana Spencer (newcomer Emma Corrin) in what was a fairy-tale wedding to remember for many. But this show does not draw the line at fiction – although it offers an escapism to another era, true facts are undeniably acknowledged. This will undeniably be a challenging role for Corrin, as the then twenty-year-old Diana was soon to become a cherished princess, mother and woman to the public whose legacy still lives on after her tragic death in 1997. This was also a period of political upheaval as the Thatcherite years foreshadowed a time of unemployment and working-class unrest. Gillian Anderson’s (The Fall, Sex Education) portrayal of the controversial prime minister Margaret Thatcher is already set to divide opinion as the series will focus on her relationship with the Queen. Meanwhile, other royal members such as Prince Phillip (Tobias Menzies) and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) continue to navigate their public identities under the shadow of their spouse/sister. However, the newest member of the royal family will have to evolve if she is to perform her duty, making the choice to either ‘bend or break.’

Unlike the previous series there won’t be any major cast changes, but this enthralling new instalment will promise to be your next lockdown binge in what is anticipated to be the biggest show return on Netflix this year. Long live The Crown – you’ll also be pleased to hear the news that Imelda Staunton will be picking up the baton for series 5, which is soon to begin filming.

The Crown returns to Netflix on Sunday 15th November, and series 1-3 are also available to stream now.