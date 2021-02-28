REVIEW: Donut County – A Hole Lot of Fun

Platform: PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Players: 1

Price: £10.29 (Steam), £9.99 (PS4), £10.74 (Xbox One), £10.99 (Switch), £4.99 (iOS), £3.79 (Android)

Donut County’s gameplay is a fairly straightforward game, you control a hole moving around the ground to make objects fall down into it. Every time an object falls in, the hole gets a little bigger, allowing you to swallow up larger and larger objects as each level progresses. This in itself is rather entertaining as some things look quite funny when they’re falling down a hole.

The game presents the bulk of its story through flashbacks, explaining how the whole of donut county came to end up underground. The dialogue in the story interludes are great fun to read, with all manner of bizarre characters arguing with one another about the circumstances that caused their predicament. The visuals fit nicely with the tone of the game; the characters are slightly odd-looking with few polygons and sharp edges. There is a bright colour palette used to fit the cheery outlook, despite the strange and concerning circumstances of the plot.

Unfortunately, Donut County is not a lengthy experience, lasting only around 2-3 hours. While it didn’t feel as if there was anything missing from the experience, it did feel a shame that it was over so soon after it’d begun. I didn’t expect anything especially lengthy going into Donut County, so it didn’t catch me off guard, but is something to keep in mind if you pick it up.

I was really happy with this game. It’s charming, light-hearted, funny, and an overall pleasant experience with satisfying gameplay. I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to spend an evening relaxing with a game that’ll make them smile.