Poetry from the Bangor University Writers’ Guild

The Bangor University Writers’ Guild is a society dedicated to inspiring Bangor’s writing talent through activities, workshops, and peer feedback. Collected here are several poetic works that members have chosen to share with the world.
Royal by Dylan Finnan
Royal-rented tone dances
to the song of B flat
sustained across silk-sewn ridges
to rest on the tip of taste,
and coat the air
with confectioned dust
as the crown settles,
not on head
but texture.
The cold-paned petal lifts
to reveal the residue
of freshly laid sheets
left upon your lips
as the word itself pops twice.
Fearless by Bindu Peterhansl
Sometimes I close my eyes
And I can feel my heart pounding
My ribs a humble drum
To the quick paced cadence of my
Self
A memoir to the wild
To the hoofed ones who’s feet drill into the earth
In grounded flight as they speed across landscapes untouched
Leaving in their wake those soft Indentations in the earth
Signatures of Journey
I see them in my mind’s eye as I sit in stillness
and know
That I am never still
That this throbbing in my chest is the reminded that keeps me
With them
Running
Towards the unknown
-Fearless-
Unnamed by M-A
Acceptance is a choice
And one that I intend to make
For my brothers and my sisters
For everything alive
The path I choose defines me
In a way in which I’m proud
As I for stand with with those
Whose plight needs our help
I choose to accept your race
I choose to accept your religion
I choose to accept your patriotism
I choose to accept your genders
I choose to accept our choice
I choose a world of love
I choose a world of peace
This is the world I wish for but it has yet pass
So I choose to fight those plights,
Of race, of gender, of religion, of love, equal rights, of ending war, of safe food and water, of victims and survivors, of the disabled, of the overlooked, of the disadvantaged and of the poor
For until their plights are resolved, they shall be mine too, and I think that they should become the plights of us all.
Thoughts by Bindu Peterhansl
There they are.
At my heels
(I hear them).
Lurking at the edges of street lights.
Damp
(I smell them),
The scent of decay
The drip drip of soggy fur
Trailing tepid pavement waters.
My mother told me not to feed them
-Leave the strays alone-
She said
-If you feed them they will follow you.-
-Worse-
She said
-If you name them
They become yours
And will always be a part of you
nipping at your heals till the end of time-
At least they are loyal though,
The scavengers with saliva on their jaws,
madness in their eyes.
Mans best friend.
At least they stay with you,
lapping up your own madness,
wet slobbery meat stink kisses to put you to bed
at night
when no one else will.
Because humans don’t really understand loyalty.
Because those nights spent hugging yourself to sleep aren’t enough.
Because even breath that smells of blood and death is warm on your neck
And any company is better than none.