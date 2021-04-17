Podcasts Prevail During Lockdown

Photo by florantevaldez (CC0 1.0)

Unfortunately, almost all art forms have been affected in one way or another due to the continuing pandemic and public restrictions put in place to protect people. However, one art form that hasn’t been slowed down at all by lockdown is podcasts. Even without lockdown, they’re basically a more democratic replacement for radio.



A podcast is an audio episode or series of recorded spoken word for anyone to listen to on any device. It’s the same process as listening to music or radio, but you listen to a person (or people) talking about a particular subject.

For some people, it is the main art form they are now regularly exposed to since other mediums have experienced unparalleled reductions. Luckily, there are podcasts on all manner of subjects, so there is sure to be something for you.

The phrase ‘we should start a podcast’ could be replacing the phrase ‘we should start a YouTube channel.’ It is certainly reminiscent of when it was cool for kids to make their own videos and achieve a level of fame. This easy access has provided an explosion of great content, right as radio is dying. It is reasonably simple for people to start a podcast, but it’s more challenging to gain a following; just because something can be made and published, it doesn’t automatically mean it will be listened to, in the same way a YouTube video won’t necessarily be watched. So, there is a lot of content out there but, as a result, a lot of competition.



Platforms such as Spotify generally recommend podcasts to existing listeners, so if you’re interested, it’s worth taking a look there for ideas. Otherwise, below are just a few of the top and most intriguing podcasts I’ve found or heard about from friends. They can be found on Spotify, SoundCloud or if you just search online they’ll come up.

Grounded with Louis Theroux (BBC Radio 4)

Much-loved Louis interviews some high-profile guests from all backgrounds while he is ‘grounded’ at home due to the pandemic. You can skip through to listen to particular celebrity interviews or listen to them all and discover people you may not have encountered before.

The Sexual Happiness Podcast (Lovehoney)

Every Wednesday Lovehoney drops a new episode, exploring relationships and basically anything to do with sex. It’s a great place to go to if you have questions or want to find out about sex toys, fantasies and so on.

Filmspotting: Reviews and Top 5s

Since 2005, Filmspotting has been analysing films for all. The episodes usually surpass an hour, are made up of critiques and opinions on movies, and ideas are compared and concluded to give you insight before or after you have watched a film. This is good if you like films, but there are spoilers!

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Jamie Morton shares the experience of discovering his dad wrote a dirty book with his friends in this comical podcast. It’s made up of pretty short episodes which make fun out of something which could be awkward! You can now buy a book of the annotated version of the porno online too!

The Runner’s World UK Podcast

This one is, unsurprisingly, about running and runners. Made up of interviews, advice and news, this is definitely a good one if you’re looking for running motivation and information.

There are podcasts which cover all subjects, from sport, to true crime, to games. There is so much choice, but if you try out a few you’re almost certain to find something you can get your teeth into!