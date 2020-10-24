Filmmaker seeks artists to appear in documentary spotlighting the plight of the Arts industry

Photo by Oliver Mitchell

I’m a 26-year-old independent award-winning filmmaker, with a passion for telling untold stories. I aspire for my work to be memorable and to educate and inspire audiences. My next venture is focusing on the UK’s art industry, highlighting its importance to our culture and giving a voice to the individuals that have dedicated their lives to their profession.

In light of Rishi Sunak’s comments, but more so how the arts sector has been side-lined during this pandemic, I’m calling out to any artists to get in touch with me who would like to have their say. A lot of artists have not received any support during this difficult time, with their careers not considered viable, and have been told to consider re-training for another profession.

This short documentary will not only highlight the importance of our industry for its employment and £10.8 billion yearly contribution to the economy, but also for the mental and physical wellbeing that many look to the Arts & Culture sector for on a personal level – whether that’s having a creative outlet, being part of a community group or project, or even just listening to music or watching television at home. Artists have sacrificed a lot to fulfil their creative pursuits, spending thousands on time and training to reach a level they can make a living from. As a result of our industry’s commitment, every single person in this country in some capacity relies on the arts.

This film is a response to the Government’s plans, giving a voice to the individuals that have been and will be affected as our sector continues to be overlooked during this time. The Government launched a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, which doesn’t even scratch the surface of the support that we need.

For anyone interested, you would appear in the film as a voiceover answering questions I have outlined, which will be accompanied by relevant visuals. I’m also looking for any raw footage (that you have permission to use) that shows you in your creative environment – preferably not of a professional standard, but more so a “home video” style filmed by friends/family/yourself.

Whether you’re a musician, dancer, filmmaker, painter or artist of any kind, I would love to hear from you. I also want to hear from academics, engineers, technicians, crews and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the industry functions.

This documentary is not commissioned, and I’m producing it on an independent basis, out of passion for this incredibly important subject matter. It’s time to have your voice heard.

Please contact me at jonnyvisuals@outlook.com if you would like to get involved.

Website: www.jonny-white.co.uk

Social Media: Instagram.com/jxnnywhite